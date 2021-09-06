Newly-crowned IBO lightweight champion Maxi Hughes has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing. Hughes (24-5-2, 5 KOs) upset the odds to outclass Jovanni Straffon over 12 rounds at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds on Saturday to seize the IBO 135lbs crown.

Hughes has now won the WBC International, British and IBO lightweight titles in his four fights since lockdown, being the underdog in three of them. Hughes now has his sights set on a showdown with undefeated WBC lightweight world champion Devin Haney, who is also promoted by Matchroom.