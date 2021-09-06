September 6, 2021
Boxing News

This Week’s Boxing Action

Friday:

DAZN has unbeaten heavyweights Filip Hrgović (12-0, 10 KOs) and Marko Radonjic (22-0, 22 KOs) from Austria.

ESPN+ has unbeaten heavyweights Tony Yoka (10-0, 8 KOs) and Petar Milas (15-0, 11 KOs) from France.

ESPN+ has a big world title twin bill from Tucson with WBC super featherweight champion Oscar Valdez (29-0, 23 KOs) against Robson Conceicao (16-0, 8 KOs) and WBO flyweight champion Junto Nakatani (21-0, 16 KOs) against Angel Acosta (22-2, 21 KOs).

Saturday:

Triller PPV has late sub Evander Holyfield stepping in for ailing Oscar De La Hoya against Vitor Belfort. The card has shifted from Los Angeles to south Florida.

Matchroom inks Maxi Hughes

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >