By Bob Ryder

After a long pandemic enforced absence boxing returns this Friday night to Detroit’s Motor City Hotel-Casino. Promoter/matchmaker Carlos Llinas has scheduled a nine bout card headlined by Detroit’s Taylor Duerr taking on Mexico’s Josue Obando over six rounds in the main event. Undefeated cruiserweight Duerr (10-0-2, 7 KOs) will be looking to shake off some rust from his nearly two year layoff against ring vet Obando (20-30-2, 15 KOs). Obando was last seen here in the very same ring in 2018 losing a tough decision to Winfred Harris, Jr. A companion six round contest between welterweights Rolando Vargas (5-1, 5 KOs) and Akeem Jackson (5-2, 5 KOs) looks to be an evenly matched fight with potential for some fistic fireworks.

Four round bouts comprise the remainder of the card. Popular local cruiserweight Derrick Miller, Jr tangles with Marcus Maulding. Samuel Rizzo matches up with Brandon Trout, super featherweights. Welterweight Matthew Niziolek makes his pro debut vs Anthony Young. Heavyweights Tyler Perrault and Arnulfo Solis III both look to score their first win of their young careers. Matthew Rodriguez will battle fellow middleweight Fernando Hernandez. In a women’s matchup at super lightweight Nicole Reinhart will cross gloves with Angelina Hoffschneider. An opponent for welterweight Jermarco Holloway is still to be finalized.

Limited tickets are available via Ticketmaster.com. First bell this Friday night is at 7PM.