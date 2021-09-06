Junior middleweight Xander Zayas (9-0, 7 KOs), the 19-year-old puncher from San Juan, will step up in class when he meets Jose Luis Sanchez (11-1-1, 4 KOs) in a six-round junior middleweight bout this Friday at the AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol in Tucson, Arizona.

Zayas-Sanchez and an eight-round lightweight battle between the unbeaten Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (12-0, 10 KOs) and Ecuador’s Jose Angulo (14-2, 7 KOs) will be part of the undercard of Oscar Valdez’s WBC super featherweight world title defense against unbeaten Brazilian Robson Conceição.

In other undercard action on ESPN+:

2016 Mexican Olympian Lindolfo Delgado (12-0, 11 KOs), who made his Top Rank debut June 19 with a unanimous decision over Salvador Briceno, returns against Miguel Zamudio (45-16-1, 28 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight.

René Telléz Girón (15-1, 9 KOs), who owns a December 2019 knockout victory over top prospect Karlos Balderas, will face Texas native Eduardo Garza (15-4-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior lightweight. Giron has fought once since the Balderas triumph, knocking out Guadalupe Acosta Rodriguez last November in seven rounds.

Mexican junior welterweight knockout artist Omar “Pollo” Aguilar (21-0, 20 KOs) will step up in class against Paraguay’s Carlos Manuel Portillo (22-3, 17 KOs) in an eight-rounder. Aguilar has 15 first-round knockouts on his ledger and has not been extended past three rounds since December 2018.

Tucson’s Jose “Fosforito” Ramirez will make his official pro debut against fellow Arizona native Miguel Ceballos (2-0, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder at junior featherweight.

The undercard, which also includes WBO flyweight world champion Junto Nakatani’s title defense against Angel “Tito” Acosta, will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ along with Valdez-Conceição and a 10-round junior lightweight showdown between Gabriel Flores Jr. and Luis Alberto Lopez.