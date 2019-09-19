By Miguel Maravilla

Three-time world champion and current WBO light heavyweight champion, Russia’s Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (34-3-1, 28 KOs) will look to put a stop to the reign of Mexican superstar WBC, WBA middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) as pound for pound king on Saturday, November 2nd at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas live on DAZN. Fightnews.com® caught up with the Krusher as he talked about his upcoming showdown with Canelo.



“This is the biggest fight of my life. This is a huge fight and huge test for me November 2. Canelo is a great fighter,” Sergey Kovalev said. “I respect Canelo, one hundred percent. He is taking a risk. My name is the biggest name at light heavyweight.”

Since being stopped by Eleider Alvarez last summer. The Krusher has since bounced back, avenging his KO loss in winning a unanimous decision over Eleider Alvarez and regaining the WBO light heavyweight title. The champ is coming off a stoppage over mandatory challenger Anthony Yarde last month. Now he looks to add another Alvarez to his list of defeated opponents.

“Big breaks killed me in between fights. Now I rest and get back to the gym and get ready to fight. I rested 3 weeks after my last fight,” Kovalev said. “Over-training also hurt me for those fights that I lost.”

The Krusher will be in his second fight with respected trainer and former world champion Buddy McGirt to his corner. McGirt was very instrumental in guiding Kovalev to avenge his defeat and polishing up his boxing style.

“I have a real professional in Buddy McGirt. He is a real pro trainer. What I had before was someone just holding a towel. After my last loss, I was looking for a trainer. After one workout, I liked him and he is the right one.”

Kovalev and McGirt have been grinding it out in training camp as they prepare for Canelo.

“I feel confident with Buddy. He has taught me to be more patient, to box, and to look for the knockout,” Kovalev said. “We will be working on what Canelo brings.”



The Mexican superstar has won three world titles in three weight classes as he looks to dethrone Kovalev. Winning titles at super welterweight (154), middleweight (160) and most recently added the WBA super middleweight world title with a stoppage over Rocky Fielding last December.

“I have known Canelo since 2012. Him and I, we have the same mentality. He is young and dangerous with lots of skills,” Kovalev said. “He saw my comeback fight and decided to challenge me. He is the best boxer and has decided to challenge me.”

Since suffering back to back defeats at the hands of Andre Ward, a controversial decision and a stoppage in the rematch. Kovalev has definitely moved on from Ward as the champ feels that a win over Canelo, will definitely serve his legacy.

“Canelo is a better fighter than Ward. 100 percent,” Kovalev responded when asked by a reporter.

“A victory over Canelo will be a glory for my legacy.”

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla