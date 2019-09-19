By Miguel Maravilla

Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) will have the biggest challenge of his career when he takes on three-time light heavyweight world champion and current WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (34-3-1, 28 KOs) on November 2nd at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and live on DAZN.



“I feel great about this fight. Kovalev is a great fighter. This is what motivates me taking a risk,” Canelo told Fightnews.com®. “Anything that represents a challenge is great for me. I feel that my abilities will be the key to victory.”

Coming off a unanimous decision over former world champion Daniel Jacobs in May, Alvarez was impressive in edging out the Brooklyn fighter and unifying the IBF middleweight title.

“I felt great in that fight and I came out with the victory. It was after that fight, about two weeks after that fight when I began looking at Kovalev as a potential opponent,” Canelo said.

The 29-year-old, Alvarez was recently stripped of his IBF middleweight title for not fighting number one rated Sergey Derevechenko. What followed was a series of finger-pointing amongst camp members as Canelo expressed his disappointment.

“It’s an unfortunate situation. I just felt I had my hands were tied and I couldn’t do nothing about it,” Canelo said on being stripped of the IBF title

Canelo will be moving up in weight as he will attempt to win his fourth world title in four weight classes.

“It’s important to be a four-division world champion,” Canelo said. You need to take risks to build a legacy.”

Winning his first world title at 154, Alvarez has also won titles at 160 defeating Miguel Cotto, unifying the middleweight title with a win over Gennady Golovkin in their rematch. Last December he added more to his resume when he stopped Rocky Fielding at Madison Square Garden, winning the WBA World super middleweight title.

“This is a challenge for my legacy,” Canelo said.

Now Canelo goes up against the hard-hitting Russian slugger, Kovalev.

“I respect Kovalev. We met back in 2012 and I never thought I would fight him,” Canelo stated. “He has a very difficult style.”



Just when it seemed that Kovalev was done after being stopped by Eleider Alvarez last summer. The Krusher has since bounced back, avenging his K.O loss in winning a unanimous decision over Eleider Alvarez. Kovalev is coming off a stoppage over top-rated Anthony Yarde last month. Now he looks to add another Alvarez to his list of defeated opponents.

“Kovalev is the best at his division. He has fought a lot of great fighters and just defeated the number one mandatory challenger. He has fought Hopkins and did what he had to do. I thought Kovalev surprised Andre Ward in that first fight,” Canelo said.

With the fight over a month away, Canelo and his team, trainer Eddie Reynoso and his father, manager Jose “Chepo” Reynoso have been preparing for Kovalev in San Diego, California. Canelo talked about his camp.

“It’s been good. Eddie and Chepo always do a good job. I’m ready,” said Canelo, who is looking to become one of only four Mexicans to win four world titles in four weight classes. If victorious, Canelo will join the list with Mexican legends Erik Morales, Juan Manuel Marquez, and Jorge Arce.

“I want to go down as one of the best fighters in Mexican and boxing history,” Canelo commented.

Despite those accomplishments, the boxing fans and most particularly the hardcore Mexican boxing fans will not be satisfied until he steps in the ring a third time with his arch-rival former middleweight champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin.

“Gennady Golovkin don’t represent anything for me,” Canelo on fighting Golovkin a third time.

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya stated that “next year we will definitely see a third fight between Canelo and Golovkin. For now, let’s stay tuned for what’s next.”

“Oscar says lots of things that don’t make sense,” Canelo said. “Right now my focus is Kovalev and winning that fourth world title in four weight divisions.”

