WBO world light heavyweight champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (33-3-1, 28 KOs) is only a slight favorite over mandatory challenger Anthony Yarde (18-0, 17 KOs) when they clash Saturday night in Chelyabinsk, Russia live on ESPN+ and BT Sport 2.

The 36-year-old hometown hero Kovalev is a -157 favorite while Yarde backers can get +143. For Kovalev, it’s his first defense since regaining the title from Eleider Alvarez. The largely unproven Yarde, 28, is coming off a TKO5 against Travis Reeves.

See the final press conference (Mostly in Russian, but there are some English parts).

