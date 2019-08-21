It’s now official that Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (39-1-1 35 KOs) and Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-1 10 KOs) will clash for the vacant IBF world middleweight title on Saturday October 5 at Madison Square Garden in New York, live on DAZN. The bout will be promoted by GGG Promotions and Matchroom Boxing USA in association with DiBella Entertainment.

Gennady Golovkin: “Everyone knows that I consider Madison Square Garden as my home away from home and there is nothing better than fighting there again. It is old school. On October 5, it’s going to be a good fight. Every time I enter the ring I try to give my fans the fight they want to see, the show they deserve. This will be such a fight. We will bring back Big Drama Show to the ring of The Garden and to DAZN. Don’t miss it. You will see everything you love in the sport of boxing. See you in New York.”

Sergiy Derevyanchenko: “I have a great deal of respect for ‘GGG’ and looking forward to proving in the ring that I will be up to challenge and fulfill my lifelong dream of becoming a world champion. Those in attendance at Madison Square Garden and watching on DAZN will see an outstanding battle on Saturday October 5 — I can’t wait to enter the ring.”

Tickets go on sale at noon ET on Friday.