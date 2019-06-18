King’s Promotions announced that the Promotional outfit has signed undefeated fighters: welterweight James Martin (4-0, 0 KOs), bantamweight Jonathan Torres (4-0, 1 KO) and super middleweight Khainell Wheeler (1-0, 1 KO). All three will be in action this Saturday night at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Martin takes on Kashon Hutchinson (4-5, 1 KO) in a six-rounder, Torres faces Hugo Rodriguez (0-4) in a four-rounder, and Wheeler battles pro debuting Tywaski Hendrix in a four-rounder. Martin is the son of former three-time light heavyweight title challenger Jerry “The Bull” Martin.

In the main event three-time Olympian Anvar Yunusov (7-0, 3 KOs) will take on Angel Luna (11-5-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round featherweight bout. Jr welterweight Milton Santiago Jr.(17-0, 3 KOs) meets Ruben Lopez (12-14-4, 5 KOs) in the co-feature.