Unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. will travel to Puerto Rico to receive a special belt from the World Boxing Organization as confirmed WBO President Francisco “Paco” Valcárcel.

“This belt will be a special one for him. We are in preparing the activities. We have to consult with them (the boxer, his father Andy Ruiz and his legal representative) and prepare the activities, Valcárcel told El Vocero. “He comes for the first week of July. He will also be in an activity with the Puerto Rican boxers that we will hold on July 4 in Arecibo.”