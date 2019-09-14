Lightweight contender Ryan “Kingry” Garcia says on social media that he’s not fighting on tonight’s card at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Ryan Garcia: “Due to unfortunate events, I will not be fighting tomorrow and they will not be compromising on their mistakes! I did everything in my power. I came in on weight and trained my ass off. God’s in control now. The rest will take care of itself… Thank you for everyone’s support!”

Reportedly Golden Boy is offering Petr Petrov as a last minute replacement for Garcia after original opponent Avery Sparrow fell out and no deal could be made to move Romero Duno into Sparrow’s spot as Garcia’s opponent.

We’ll see what happens.