Lightweight contender Ryan “Kingry” Garcia says on social media that he’s not fighting on tonight’s card at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
Ryan Garcia: “Due to unfortunate events, I will not be fighting tomorrow and they will not be compromising on their mistakes! I did everything in my power. I came in on weight and trained my ass off. God’s in control now. The rest will take care of itself… Thank you for everyone’s support!”
Reportedly Golden Boy is offering Petr Petrov as a last minute replacement for Garcia after original opponent Avery Sparrow fell out and no deal could be made to move Romero Duno into Sparrow’s spot as Garcia’s opponent.
We’ll see what happens.
Chicken shit! Take the fight u pussy! You not even a champ and u want more money to fight someone with a heartbeat, Bitch plz!
This guys on social media more than a Kardashian. Get your head down and build your reputation… you aren’t there yet.
If there is an opponent he should weigh his options fast to adjust because Mr. Sparrow must have had an idea he may have had a warrant (?). What grown man doesn’t know he may have implicated himself [in a federal offense/warrant]? Then on the eve of the fight? That is way too scandalous.
As for Mr. Garcia these are reasons why to incorporate a brain trust of fistic engineers and not just ‘one’ trainer. All boxers have to adjust at some point and sometimes on a whim for secondary and sometimes third case adversaries. Copyright 2019 Coach Hilario