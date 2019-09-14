September 14, 2019
Boxing Results

Carlos defeats Capper by split decision

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Melbourne based middleweight Emmanuel Carlos (11-1, 7 KOs) registered the best win of his career when he was awarded a ten round split decision over globetrotting Wes Capper (20-4-1, 12 KOs) to capture the IBF Pan Pacific title at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre at Albert Park in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia on Saturday. In a closely contested bout which had the action see-sawing, the judges scores were 96-93, 94-95, 96-93.

Organiser Manager Peter Maniatis said, “Emmanuel Carlos opened a big door with the IBF tonight and supervisor Ben Keilty said he will push for Carlos now to get a top 15 IBF world ranking in the next ratings things could be the start of big things for Carlos.”

Carlos suffered the only loss of his career to IBF #9 Dwight Ritchie in 2018. Capper has boxed successfully in the USA in 2014 and boxed a ten draw with former IBF middleweight champion Sam Soliman in 2018.

