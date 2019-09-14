In a clash between unbeaten super bantamweights, Brad “The Blade” Foster (11-0-2, 4 KOs) barely kept his British and Commonwealth titles against Lucien Reid (8-0-2, 4 KOs) by salvaging a twelve round draw on Saturday night at London’s historic York Hall. Scores were 116-112 Reid, 114-114, 114-114.

Unbeaten flyweight Sunny “Showtime” Edwards (13-0, 4 KOs) outboxed Hugo Rosendo Guarneros (16-3-2, 8 KOs) over ten dull rounds. Edwards, whose older brother is WBC world flyweight champion Charlie Edwards, won by scores of 100-90, 99-91, 99-91.

In a clash between unbeaten light heavyweights, Kody Davies (10-0, 3 KOs) took a ten round unanimous decision over Zak Chelli (7-1, 3 KOs). Scores were 96-94, 96-93, 97-92.

In a war, light heavyweight Shakan Pitters (13-0, 4 KOs) defeated Dec Spelman (16-3, 8 KOs) by ten round unanimous decision. Scores were 97-93 across the board. Pitters previously beat Spelman by three-round decision last November as part of the Ultimate Boxxer II tournament.