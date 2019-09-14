Unbeaten Jermias Nicolas Ponce (25-0, 16 KOs) of Argentina defeated Rico “Pretty Boy” Mueller (25-3-1, 17 KOs) of Germany in Berlin, Germany, Saturday night by 12 round majority decision. Mueller came out aggressive and won round one, but Ponce turned the tide in round two with a vicious body attack that set the tone for the rest of the fight. Mueller, 31 endured a real pounding which showed on his face as a result of a variety of Ponce punches that landed on him. The official scorecards read 118-110, 116-111, and surprising 114-114. Ponce won the IBO junior welterweight world title and seems to be the next big thing out of Argentina at just 23 years old.

On the undercard, 48-year-old former WBA cruiserweight champion Firat Arslan (47-8-3, 32 KOs) stopped Sami Enbom (18-4, 10 KOs) in round two.