By David Robinett at ringside

England’s Isaac Lowe (19-0-3, 6 KOs) overcame a strong early challenge from Ruben Garcia Hernandez (25-5-2, 11 KOs) to grind out a narrow unanimous decision by scores of 77-75, 77-75, and 78-74 in an eight-round super featherweight bout. Hernandez got the best of Lowe early, landing several hard punches in the opening stanza, including a right uppercut that snapped Lowe’s head back. Lowe struggled early to find his range, falling short with his punches and getting countered effectively by Hernandez. By round four however, Lowe seemed to find his stride, darting in and out to land light but effective flurries without getting countered as often as he was early on. A right hook to the chin by Lowe hurt Hernandez late in round five, but Hernandez seemed to get a second wind in round six, landing several hard punches on the tiring Lowe. Both fighters struggled with fatigue in the final two rounds, with a lot of missed punches and holding, which helped Lowe maintain his narrow lead to the final bell.

19-year old Gabriel Flores, Jr. (15-0, 6 KOs) banked some solid learning rounds while earning a unanimous decision over journeyman Miguel Angel Aispuro (12-9-2, 8 KOs). All three judges scored the six-round lightweight contest 60-54. Aispuro, not quite good enough to beat good fighters but good enough to make them work, played his part, giving Flores some unorthodox movement and occasional aggression to overcome, but the youngster from California’s Central Valley handled it well, fighting a little cautiously but using long jabs and straight right hands to control the action.

Kicking off the undercard of Fury v. Wallin at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, super bantamweight Iskander Kharsan (7-0, 6 KOs) wore down fellow unbeaten prospect Isidro Ochoa (7-1, 3 KOs) over five rounds, earning a TKO when Ochoa did not come out to start the sixth round in a scheduled eight round contest. Kharsan, the latest youngster to come off the talent-rich Kazakhstan pipeline, started slowly, trading jabs with Ochoa in a measured first couple of rounds. As the bout progressed though, Kharsan started to open up with his right hand, particularly to Ochoa’s body. Kharsan dropped Ochoa in a one-sided fifth round that Ochoa struggled to make it out of, and Ochoa’s corner decided not to send their charge out for more of the same in the sixth, sending Kharsan running across the ring in celebration.