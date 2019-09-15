By Miguel Maravilla and Rocky Morales at ringside

Rafael Gramajo (11-2-2, 2KO) was the knockout winner over Daniel Olea (13-9-2, 5KO). Gramajo’s aggression was rewarded when Olea elected to not come out for the fifth round, making Gramajo the winner by way of knockout at 3:00 of the fourth round of a scheduled eight round lightweight bout.

Alejandro Reyes (1-0, 1KO) made a very successful pro debut with a knockout over Jorge Padron (3-5, 3KO) in a scheduled four round lightweight bout. It was a body shot to the liver that dropped Padron to the canvas in agony where he was counted out by the referee at 1:55 of the second round.

2016 Olympian Joselito “El Huracan” Velazquez (11-0, 9KO) lived up to his nickname and scored a punishing knockout over overmatched opponent Francisco Bonilla (6-7-3, 3KO) in a scheduled eight round flyweight bout. It was all Velazquez and he sent Bonilla to the deck hard in the second round with a right cross but Bonilla was game to fight on and endure more punishment. A barrage of punches at the end of the fourth round sent Velazquez down again, this time with the referee mercifully ending the fight without a count. Time of the stoppage was 2:54 in the fourth round.

In the opening bout from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Super middleweight Diego Pacheco of Los Angles (6-0, 5 KOs) stopped Terry Fernandez (2-1, 2 KOs) of Oakland in three rounds. Pacheco kept his distance and teed off Fernandez, pummeling him all over the ring and throughout the ring as the referee Eddie Hernandez Jr. had seen enough stopping the fight at 41 seconds of the third.