Unbeaten cruiserweight Richie “Popeye the Sailor Man” Rivera (13-0, 10 KOs) struggled with Israel “Bumaye” Duffus (19-6, 16 KOs), but came away with an eight round unanimous decision. Scores were 79-73, 80-72, 80-72.

Undefeated welterweight Boubacar Sylla (11-0, 7 KOs) won a six round split decision over Jermaine Corley (3-7, 1 KO). Corley is the son of former world champion Denmetrius “Chop Chop” Corley. Scores were 59-55, 59-55 Sylla, 58-56 Corley.