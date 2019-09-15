September 14, 2019
Boxing Results

Results from Bethlehem, PA

World ranked junior welterweight Mykal Fox (21-1, 5 KOs) shut out Eudy Bernardo (25-5, 18 KOs) over ten rounds on Saturday night at The Wind Creek Event Center (Formerly Sands Bethlehem Event Center) in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Scores were 100-90 3x.

Junior middleweight Courtney Pennington (13-4-3, 5 KOs) outscored Erik Spring (13-3-2, 1 KO) over eight.

Junior middleweight Nicolas Hernandez (10-4-1, 2 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Terrance Williams (5-4-1, 1 KO). Scores were 76-74, 77-73, 77-73.

WBO champ Navarrete crushes Elorde in four
Carlos Takam victorious in U.S. debut

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>