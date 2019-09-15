World ranked junior welterweight Mykal Fox (21-1, 5 KOs) shut out Eudy Bernardo (25-5, 18 KOs) over ten rounds on Saturday night at The Wind Creek Event Center (Formerly Sands Bethlehem Event Center) in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Scores were 100-90 3x.

Junior middleweight Courtney Pennington (13-4-3, 5 KOs) outscored Erik Spring (13-3-2, 1 KO) over eight.

Junior middleweight Nicolas Hernandez (10-4-1, 2 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Terrance Williams (5-4-1, 1 KO). Scores were 76-74, 77-73, 77-73.