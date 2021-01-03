By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

Unbeaten lightweight Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) scored a spectacular seventh round knockout against 2012 Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell (20-4, 16 KOs) to claim the vacant WBC interim lightweight title on Saturday night at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Campbell floored Garcia with a big overhand left to the jaw, but Kingry recovered well. Garcia rocked Campbell at the end of round five. Campbell turned his back and was saved by the bell. The end came in round seven when Garcia put Campbell down for the count with a hook to the liver. Time was 1:58.

“My performance definitely showed a lot of people who I really am,” said Ryan Garcia. “Going into this fight I wanted to show people that you are not what people call you. You are what you choose to be. I chose to be a champion tonight. I didn’t let anything stop me from being a champion tonight. Even when he dropped me, I knew that couldn’t stop me from being champion.”

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya added, “This is the kind of fight where superstars are made. Down on the mat early for the first time in his career, Ryan got up, rallied, broke down his man and got the knockout. Everyone in the lightweight division should consider themselves on notice. 2021 will be the year of Ryan García.”