By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside
Unbeaten lightweight Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) scored a spectacular seventh round knockout against 2012 Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell (20-4, 16 KOs) to claim the vacant WBC interim lightweight title on Saturday night at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Campbell floored Garcia with a big overhand left to the jaw, but Kingry recovered well. Garcia rocked Campbell at the end of round five. Campbell turned his back and was saved by the bell. The end came in round seven when Garcia put Campbell down for the count with a hook to the liver. Time was 1:58.
“My performance definitely showed a lot of people who I really am,” said Ryan Garcia. “Going into this fight I wanted to show people that you are not what people call you. You are what you choose to be. I chose to be a champion tonight. I didn’t let anything stop me from being a champion tonight. Even when he dropped me, I knew that couldn’t stop me from being champion.”
Promoter Oscar De La Hoya added, “This is the kind of fight where superstars are made. Down on the mat early for the first time in his career, Ryan got up, rallied, broke down his man and got the knockout. Everyone in the lightweight division should consider themselves on notice. 2021 will be the year of Ryan García.”
He has been tested, I think he is for real
Agreed. Well said. Garcia’s counter punching is a weapon in his arsenal.
Hell of a war for BOTH Garcia and Campbell. Both looked great exchanging punches toe to toe. Then Campbell drops Garcia hard and Garcia comes back with a brutal body shot that I even felt. Great fight and great ending! Who’s next for Garcia in 2021?
I was going crazy in the second when QueenRy was flat on his back, why didn’t Campbell go in for the kill?!!!? The fight was closer than the unofficial score, most of QueenRy’s punches were blocked by Campbell. Disappointing outcome for sure. Would love to see QueenRy fight Lopez, Lopez will surely flatten him.
I like websites that use open forums for comment sections so even the dumbest comments don’t get moderated.
“News Flash,” hater alert just went off…
BIG win. good for Garcia. hopefully he will become as big of a star as he thinks he is
Chin has been tested and passed!!! He took a damn helluva shot and came back like a champ!!
Garcia looked good, but needs more experience at this level. A little more patience and control. The ” imma get you back now !! ” when receiving a hard shot will get him in trouble moving forward.
There’s Tank, Garcia, Haney and Teo…
In the end, who stays undefeated? Or will they all come off with at least 1 loss by fighting one another.