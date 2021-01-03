By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

In the final fight of the night, on the Garcia-Campbell bonanza, middleweight Alex Rincon (8-0, 6 KOs) used his long, southpaw reach to keep the stalky Sergio Gonzalez (6-8-1, 2 KOs) from Tamaulipas, MX at the end of his punches and come away with the unanimous decision in front of his hometown fans. The scores read 60-54 from all three judges as Rincon remained undefeated with the win. Gonzalez jumped into Rincon all night, which made for a rough fight for the slick Rincon who did his best to put away the tough Mexican, but instead settled for the win in a bruising fight

WBC/WBO super middleweight champ Franchón “The Heavy Hitting Diva” Crews-Dezurn (7-1, 2 KOs) out of Baltimore, MD, did as promised leading up to the fight, showing off her immense boxing skills, in a one sided domination against the rugged veteran Ashleigh Curry (8-14-4, 1 KO) from Saint Joseph, MO. She landed at will to the head and body of the southpaw Curry over eight rounds. Crews-Dezurn stalked Curry throughout as Curry’s only hope was to land an occasional hail mary punch, who came in overweight. Dezurn-Crews hurt Curry a few times but was not able to score the knockout and instead settled for a unanimous decision of 80-72 on all the scorecards.

Crews-Dezurn told Fightnews.com® in an exclusive pre-fight interview that she planned to box more and show off her skills. Although she did just that, she told Fightnews after the fight she wasn’t happy with her performance and gave herself a “D.” She also said she was happy to get the rounds in and be a part of Ryan Garcia’s incredible win. She still has big plans ahead and hopes to unify with the undefeated Elin Cederroos out of Sweden, owner of the IBF and WBA belts and a future date with Christina Hammer who became her WBC mandatory.

Super bantamweight and former 2019 U.S. National Gloves Champ Asa Stevens (1-0) out of Waianae, HI made his pro debut in Dallas, Texas under the Garcia-Campbell shootout and escaped with a hard fought unanimous decision against veteran Francisco Bonilla (6-9-3, 3 KOs) from Chihuahua, Mexico. All three judges scored it 39-37 for the Hawaiian boxing star who signed with Golden Boy back in February.

Cruiserweight Tristan Kalkreuth (7-0, 5 KOs) out of Duncanville, Texas near Dallas, showed once again he is someone to look out for down the road as he dispatched of Jorge Martinez (4-6, 1 KO) from Guadalajara, Mexico, in just 50 seconds in the first fight after Ryan Garcia’s spectacular knockout of Luke Campbell. Kalkreuth is trained by one of boxing’s best trainers in Ronnie Shields who came in from Houston to corner his superstar pupil. Kalkreuth landed a big right hand and a flurry of punches that sent Martinez face first to the canvas and was immediately waived off in the first round of the scheduled four. Kalkreuth is also managed by longtime Texas boxing manager Lester Bedford who managed San Antonio legend Jesse James Leija to a world title years ago.