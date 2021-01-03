In a statement, the British Boxing Board of Control said: “Following the increase in COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom and the effects such increases has on the NHS and the work of the Board Medical Officers, it has been decided that no tournaments under the jurisdiction of the British Boxing Board of Control will take place in January 2021.

“A further review by the Board’s Medical Panel and Stewards will take place later in January in relation to tournaments from February onwards.”

The ruling forces the postponement of the scheduled January 22 Guerfi vs. McGregor telecast on ESPN+ and the January 30 Avanesyan vs. Kelly telecast on DAZN.