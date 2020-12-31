December 30, 2020
Boxing News

Kingry hits Texas

Garciaarrival4campbell Hoganphotos26342
Photo Tom Hogan – Hoganphotos/Golden Boy

Undefeated lightweight contender Ryan “Kingry” Garcia arrived at the host hotel in Dallas for his showdown on Saturday with Luke Campbell. The WBC interim lightweight belt is at stake.

Programming Note: The DAZN telecast begins at 3PM ET / noon PT.

Porter rejects "lowball" offer to fight Crawford

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

    • lol im with you but im going to call it now….Cambell can hit and will truly test superhypes chin now the question is this which Cambell is going to show up the one who wants to be a world champions or the one who is there to collect a nice check that will go a long way in the UK……..

      Reply

  • WOW GUYS!!! SALTY MUCH??
    Yea hes loud, popular and acts like a kid at times, but remember, he IS still a kid. At least he is willing to fight the best in his division ie…Tank, Campbell, Haney.
    Thats a breath of fresh air!

    Reply

    • hes a professional and he should conduct himself as such, trying to demand for more money just because he has alot of likes on FB in cali and beating up Home depot workers doesnt warrant that he has to EARN his way up to the top! fighting the best in his division? who?

      Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: