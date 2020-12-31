Undefeated lightweight contender Ryan “Kingry” Garcia arrived at the host hotel in Dallas for his showdown on Saturday with Luke Campbell. The WBC interim lightweight belt is at stake.
Programming Note: The DAZN telecast begins at 3PM ET / noon PT.
Session expired
Please log in again. The login page will open in a new tab. After logging in you can close it and return to this page.
I hope he finally gets KTFO. At least hes stepping up the competition a tad.
Keep hating on the Kid … Josefina Blows!! LOL
lol im with you but im going to call it now….Cambell can hit and will truly test superhypes chin now the question is this which Cambell is going to show up the one who wants to be a world champions or the one who is there to collect a nice check that will go a long way in the UK……..
Aaaand he arrives wearing a giant face diaper. How original!
WOW GUYS!!! SALTY MUCH??
Yea hes loud, popular and acts like a kid at times, but remember, he IS still a kid. At least he is willing to fight the best in his division ie…Tank, Campbell, Haney.
Thats a breath of fresh air!
hes a professional and he should conduct himself as such, trying to demand for more money just because he has alot of likes on FB in cali and beating up Home depot workers doesnt warrant that he has to EARN his way up to the top! fighting the best in his division? who?