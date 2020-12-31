IBF light flyweight world champion Felix Alvarado (35-2, 30 KOs) of Nicaragua defends his title versus mandatory challenger and former world champion DeeJay Kreel (16-1-1, 8 KOs) of South Africa this Saturday. The bout will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The bout will be on the undercard of the main event between Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (20-0, 17 KOs) vs Luke Campbell (20-3, 16 KOs) for the WBC interim lightweight title. Alvarado’s twin brother Rene Alvarado (32-8, 21 KOs) will also be defending his WBA super featherweight world title vs Roger Gutierrez (24-3-1, 20 KOs) of Venezuela on the undercard.

For Felix Alvarado, this will be the second world title defense of the world title he won on the road in 2018 by brilliantly breaking down and stopping Randy Petalcorin, then 29-2-1, 20 KOs, in the latter’s native Philippines.

Alvarado is a manager and promoter’s dream. A true professional inside and outside the ring, he wants very much to make his mark in boxing history in his U.S. debut this Saturday. His manager William Ramirez (WRAM Boxing) has no doubts that Alvarado will achieve this goal.

“Even under that current global circumstances, Felix remains as disciplined as always. I never worry about Felix being prepared. He is extremely focused and I know he will continue to achieve his goals in boxing,” said Ramirez.

What do you know about your opponent?

I know that he is from South Africa and that most of his fights have been there. He is right-handed and his only defeat was in his professional debut. More than anything he is a former world champion. We have prepared accordingly for whatever he will bring.

Do you feel you will have the physical advantages since your opponent is moving up a weight class to challenge you?

I first of all trust in God and then in my preparation. I do not enter the ring believing that I have any kind of advantage over an opponent. Results of a fight are settled in the ring and each fight is different. It is not good to enter the ring overconfident. That is something I never do.

Would you look to unify or move up a weight class following a successful world title defense?

First of all, I want to win my upcoming fight. That is the priority. A unification with any of the other world champions would definitely be something I would like. My manager William Ramirez handles my career so I would consult with him with regards to moving up a weight class or unifications.

How was your preparation training in your native Nicaragua?

I have a lot of the comforts of home and all the support of my family, my trainer Luis Cortes, and manager William Ramirez. The discipline and the focus remain intact.

How does it feel to be defending your world title the same night as your twin brother Rene is defending his title?

It is a dream come true for both of us. It is such a historic moment for Nicaragua with us both defending our world titles on the same night. The dream will become a reality for us once we both leave with our hands raised in victory.

Does your strategy change at all coming off over a 1 and a half layoff in terms of pacing yourself?

I always maintain training so the inactivity will not be a factor after the layoff.

How important is it for you to dominate in your debut fight with Golden Boy?

I definitely want my U.S. debut to be a memorable one. I am really appreciative to Robert Diaz, Golden Boy, and William Ramirez for their efforts in making this opportunity a reality for me. I am ready to make my mark in the history of boxing.