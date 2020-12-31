December 31, 2020
Boxing News

Jake Paul rips brother’s exhibition with Floyd

By TMZ.com

Logan Paul’s a “fake fighter” who has no business being in the ring with Floyd Mayweather … so says his own brother, Jake, who tells TMZ Sports the dude is “f***ked” against the 50-0 boxer. Of course, the YouTube superstar is set to face off against “The Best Ever” in a boxing exhibition on Feb. 20 … a fight that has been met with mixed reactions.

Jake — who’s fresh off an insane KO of ex-NBA star Nate Robinson — thinks Logan is pretty much doomed against Floyd … and believes the fight is doing more harm than good for boxing.

“My brother’s f***ed,” Jake tells us. “It’s bad for the sport. I think it’s just for clout.”

Paul is echoing what Canelo Alvarez recently told us … saying he thought it was a “lack of respect” for pros to go up against YouTubers.

Jake goes on to say he’s the “real fighter” in the family … pointing out he’s got a 3-0 record … while Logan still hasn’t racked up a win.

“I wish him the best of luck. I just like — don’t get in there with a guy who’s never even been knocked out. He’s been knocked down once and it was by accident.”

Ioka stops Tanaka, keeps WBO 115lb belt
Felix Alvarado looks to make statement Saturday

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Key word in all this is…”exhibition”. I think all the hype with the Tyson vs Jones sparring session we all learned a lesson to save the money in our pockets and purchase a REAL fight.

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: