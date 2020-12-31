By TMZ.com

Logan Paul’s a “fake fighter” who has no business being in the ring with Floyd Mayweather … so says his own brother, Jake, who tells TMZ Sports the dude is “f***ked” against the 50-0 boxer. Of course, the YouTube superstar is set to face off against “The Best Ever” in a boxing exhibition on Feb. 20 … a fight that has been met with mixed reactions.

Jake — who’s fresh off an insane KO of ex-NBA star Nate Robinson — thinks Logan is pretty much doomed against Floyd … and believes the fight is doing more harm than good for boxing.

“My brother’s f***ed,” Jake tells us. “It’s bad for the sport. I think it’s just for clout.”

Paul is echoing what Canelo Alvarez recently told us … saying he thought it was a “lack of respect” for pros to go up against YouTubers.

Jake goes on to say he’s the “real fighter” in the family … pointing out he’s got a 3-0 record … while Logan still hasn’t racked up a win.

“I wish him the best of luck. I just like — don’t get in there with a guy who’s never even been knocked out. He’s been knocked down once and it was by accident.”