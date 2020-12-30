WBO mandatory challenger Shawn Porter says Top Rank needs to make a better offer if they want him to challenge WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford.

“I’m not taking a million,” said Porter on his podcast. “I did the best I could to send a message to Bob Arum and I also know people who know Bob and I told them ‘Tell Mr. Arum

I don’t mean any disrespect and I know that he doesn’t, but if you’re gonna lowball me, don’t do it! If you feel that’s the way you get out of fighting me, that’s weak. Don’t do it! However, if you want to make the fight happen, don’t lowball me. I’m worth more than a million dollars.’

“Eff a million dollars. I’m gonna keep it as clean as possible but I’m not fighting Terence Crawford for a million dollars!”