WBO mandatory challenger Shawn Porter says Top Rank needs to make a better offer if they want him to challenge WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford.
“I’m not taking a million,” said Porter on his podcast. “I did the best I could to send a message to Bob Arum and I also know people who know Bob and I told them ‘Tell Mr. Arum
I don’t mean any disrespect and I know that he doesn’t, but if you’re gonna lowball me, don’t do it! If you feel that’s the way you get out of fighting me, that’s weak. Don’t do it! However, if you want to make the fight happen, don’t lowball me. I’m worth more than a million dollars.’
“Eff a million dollars. I’m gonna keep it as clean as possible but I’m not fighting Terence Crawford for a million dollars!”
I really like porter. He’s a guy who fights anyone and deserves a good payday. But I just can’t forget years ago when I worked as a garbage man for 100$ dollars a day and don’t have any sympathy for him ‘only’ being offered a million dollars.
One theory to suggest is if Porter was very confident he could beat Crawford, why not take the $1 million and have bragging rights you beat Crawford and set up a huge rematch for big cash!
Looking over styles, Crawford would beat Porter in a chess match within the square ring. Porter has a bad habit of smothering his punches, holding, and hitting with minimal effects. Porter is very athletic that makes up for this bad habit. However, Porter cant hit anything, but air when the target is not in front of you. Porter would lose by a UD. Sorry, but this is my assessment.
The good news here is that they even made an offer. One side gives a little, the other side gives a little and HOPEFULLY we can have a fight. A “lowball” offer is better than a no offer at all.
I actually think porter has a 50/50 shot in this fight, but this “i’m not fighting for 1 million” shit is crazy. Is this what boxing has become? Take the fight, win, and get wayyyy more ??? Better yet, why is it even about money if your offered 7 figures? it should be about being able to beat what most people consider “#1 p4p”……..as much as i can respect Mayweather Jr’s skills, he ruined boxing with this shit…doing the same crap with tank davis as well…….
If Porter believes he can win, he’d take the 1 million in a heart beat, then he can command his purses afterwards. But he knows he may not win and wants a big payday incase of a defeat.
If the Porter fight happens, it will be the first time Crawford stepped up since fighting Horn.
Porter in 12!.
i actually think porters style will really test Crawfish but the real question is how much does Porter have left in him? i mean 1 million and im sure a rematch clause(unlike dumb dumb Loma) would assure Porter of a huge payday just hope hes not talking his way out of the fight, Porters style is smothering high volume style and hes never been KOd so regardless how shifty Crawfish is i think he loses a UD to Showtime i see Crawfish ducking his mandatory or waiting for the WBO to bail him out and make some dude we have never heard a last minute mandatory lol
I personally think Porter should take the million and see what he can do against Crawford. A win would greatly increase his earning power.
He has greatly improved since his loss to Kell Brook. He is no longer just a brawler and mauler. He now mixes up his attack with boxing and brawling. He is not a threat to knock the top fighters out, but will give anyone a rough night. He still occasionally uses his head as a third weapon, so Crawford will have a lot to think about when he gets in the ring with Porter.
If Crawford and Spence can’t agree to a fight soon, Porter would be my choice for Bud’s next fight. I normally don’t like to watch Porter fight, but I do feel he will test Crawford and may possibly win the decision.
Porter has no chance in beating Crawford.