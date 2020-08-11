The WBC is ready to conduct the first-ever purse bid auction by videoconference as Luke Campbell vs. Ryan “Kingry” Garcia purse bid is set for noon today at WBC Headquarters in Mexico City. A procedure has been put in place and both interested parties, Matchroom and Golden Boy Promotions, have received instructions. This highly interesting match for the WBC interim lightweight championship has captured the attention of the boxing world as Kingry, who has millions of social media followers, is stepping up in class against Campbell, who is a two-time world title challenger and 2012 Olympic gold medalist.