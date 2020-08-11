August 11, 2020
Boxing News

Two boxing telecasts set for UFC Fight Pass

Undefeated super middleweight prospects Juan “Just Business” Barajas (11-0, 7 KOs) and Jose “Toro” Resendiz (11-0, 8 KOs) headline the August 27th RJJ Boxing on UFC Fight Pass event from Marinaterra Hotel & Spa in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico. Lightweight power puncher Luis “Sparring” Gallegos (16-0, 15 KOs) steps up in terms of opponent quality against Oscar “Terrible” Flores (12-4, 12 KOs) in the 8-round, co-featured event.

RJJ Boxing’s first show since January 30th at Yakima Legends Casino in Toppenish, Washington, will be held two nights prior to this event, Aug. 25th at the same venue, headlined by undefeated Mexican knockout specialist Santiago “Somer” Dominguez (21-0, 16 KOs) against Jose Rosario Cazarez (20-5-1, 10 KOs), also streaming live on UFC Fight Pass.

