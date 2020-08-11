After careful safety planning with health and local government officials, All Star Boxing returns this Friday, LIVE from the Osceola Heritage Park with their popular Boxeo Telemundo, the top-rated boxing series on Hispanic TV. All-Star has partnered with *NYC Laboratories to ensure that all Covid-19 protocols are met.

This Friday, Ricardo “Hindu” Espinoza (24-3, 21 KOs), 22, wants to jump back into title contention after a busy eight-month run in 2018-2019.

In the rankings, Espinoza positioned himself in late August by knocking out fringe contender Daniel “Alacran” Lozano in two rounds to claim the WBO Latino title. This led Espinoza to a quick November title defense on the Telemundo airwaves, repeating the dosage with another second round knockout over then-undefeated Yeison Vargas. He later returned in the first week of March 2019 with a thrilling tenth round stoppage over veteran Ricardo “Matematico” Nunez.

This feat earned Espinoza an interim title shot against John Riel Casimero for the #1 contender to Zolani Tete’s WBO bantamweight title. Espinoza and Casimero fought down to the wire at the Stubhub Center in Carson, CA, with Casimero using his experience to edge Espinoza in a twelve round stoppage. “Hindu” will now campaign at Super Bantamweight after the loss.

Brandon “El Metrallo” Valdes (13-0, 7 KOs), 21, was a solid amateur from Colombia and has now made his way over to the U.S. under the guidance of Cesar Garcia of Blackhouse Boxing. Valdes has made two stateside appearances winning both by unanimous decision in impressive outings. He will now step up his level of competition and make his Telemundo debut with the opportunity of picking up his first regional belt.

“Hindu” Espinoza vs “Metrallo” Valdes will air Friday night at midnight live on Telemundo.