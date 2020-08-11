August 10, 2020
Boxing News

WBC poised for Convention 58 kickoff

Today at 10:45 a.m. Mexico time, the Ratings Committee of the World Boxing Council concluded its work prior to the 58th Convention, which will begin on Wednesday virtually. The 17 divisions that make up the ratings will be reviewed in the official session by members of the WBC governing board and will be approved.

Today’s meeting was attended by the virtual presence of Dean Lohuis, chairman of the committee, Kevin Noon, Marina Milovanova, Anson Wainwright, Patrick Cuisk, Victor Cota, Luis Medina, Emiliano Olivo, Abraham Ibarra, Nicoals Hidalgo, Alberto Guerra and Frank Hadley.

Boxing back on ESPN+ this week

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>