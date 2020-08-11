Today at 10:45 a.m. Mexico time, the Ratings Committee of the World Boxing Council concluded its work prior to the 58th Convention, which will begin on Wednesday virtually. The 17 divisions that make up the ratings will be reviewed in the official session by members of the WBC governing board and will be approved.

Today’s meeting was attended by the virtual presence of Dean Lohuis, chairman of the committee, Kevin Noon, Marina Milovanova, Anson Wainwright, Patrick Cuisk, Victor Cota, Luis Medina, Emiliano Olivo, Abraham Ibarra, Nicoals Hidalgo, Alberto Guerra and Frank Hadley.