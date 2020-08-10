Midweek boxing comes to ESPN+ this Wednesday with the return of former world title challenger Jono Carroll (18-1-1, 4 KOs) against veteran Maxi Hughes (20-5-2, 4 KOs) in the 10-round lightweight main event. The closed-door MTK event will take place at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, England, and will stream live beginning at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

Carroll, from Dublin, lost a unanimous decision to Tevin Farmer for the IBF junior lightweight world title in March 2019, but he’s since won two consecutive bouts.