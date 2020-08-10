By Joe Koizumi

Local prospect Toshiki Shimomachi (12-1-2, 8 KOs), 121.75, impressively retained his Japanese youth super-bantam belt by scoring a well-received stoppage of previously unbeaten Hiroki Hanabusa (8-1-3, 3 KOs), 122, at 1:59 of the fifth round in a scheduled eight on Saturday in Hirakata city, Osaka prefecture, Japan. The 5’10.5” taller lefty Toshiki took the initiative, utilizing his southpaw jabs to the coming target to pile up points steadily. The youth champ connected with a vicious left to the midsection and had him down on all fours in agony. Upon the resumption of the bout Shimomachi, two years his senior at 23, furiously swarmed over the fading foe to prompt the referee’s intervention.



Former Japanese welter ruler Ryota Yada (20-6, 17 KOs), 146.5, floored less experienced Takuya Fujii (7-6, 3 KOs), 146.5, with a solid right in the end of the fourth round and had him unable to respond to the bell to deck a fine TKO win at 0:02 of the fifth in a scheduled eight. The loser had the ankle sprained upon his visit to the deck, which subsequently caused his surrender on the stool.



Attendance: 850 (within the capacity of 3,500 due to social distancing regulation at Hirakata Municipal Gymnasium)

Promoter: Green Tsuda Promotions.