Recent featherweight title challenger Tugstsogt “King Tug” Nyambayar (11-0, 9 KOs) faces unbeaten Cobia “Soldier” Breedy (15-0, 5 KOs) in the 10-round co-main Saturday night on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

“I had a bit of an ankle sprain heading into the fight against Russell. I wasn’t able to use my movement as much as I wanted. It was a mild injury, but it caused me to have a lot less running in training. It just wasn’t the best ‘King Tug’. I would happily rematch Gary Russell Jr. I would love to fight him again because I think it would end differently.

“I have watched a couple of fights from Cobia Breedy and he’s definitely a good fighter. He’s a tough competitor, but we’ll see what happens Saturday. I’m going to bring my best.

“This is going to be a much better performance from me. I’ve had eight weeks of hard training and I’m mentally better than ever. I’m going to put on a good show Saturday.

“The change in opponent made no difference to me. We train to win no matter what. We want to get this win and move to the next step, which is winning a world title.

“It doesn’t matter what kind of style he brings to the ring. We’re ready for anything he brings on Saturday night. I’ve worked hard and I think I’m going to stop him in the middle rounds.”