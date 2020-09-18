Unbeaten welterweight Jaron “Boots” Ennis (25-0, 23 KOs) talks about Saturday’s night’s ten round Showtime-televised clash against Juan Carlos Abreu (23-5-1, 21 KOs) from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. “Most definitely I’m ready for a title shot,” commented Ennis, who is rated WBO #11, IBF #12, WBC #15. “I’ve been ready. After Saturday night I’ll probably get a title eliminator and then sometime in 2021 I’ll be world champion.

“We never prepare one way for one person. We prepare all the way around because you never know how that guy is going to come out. We mix everything up.

“Whatever he brings, we are going to be ready. I’m going to go out there, do my thing, be smart, have my fun, and get that stoppage at the end of the night.

“My last fight, I did good, but there were a lot of things I watched that I could have done better – so that’s what we worked on in this camp, and you guys will see on Saturday night. Being more relaxed and not rushing and letting it come to me.

“You’ve just got to let the knockout come. You’ve got to feel it, you can’t just go in there and go for the knockout. That’s how you get tired and lose your cool or even get hit with punches that you shouldn’t be getting hit with.

“It feels great to put Philadelphia on my back. I can’t wait to perform and show the rest of the world my talent on Saturday night.”