September 18, 2020
Boxing Results

Unbeaten Nakajima stops Tonomura

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten southpaw prospect OPBF#3 Kazuki Nakajima (9-0-1, 8 KOs), 122, caught up with taller speedster Kenta Tonomura (7-4, 3 KOs), 122, dropping him twice prior to the referee’s intervention at 2:39 of the third round in a scheduled eight on Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan. The victor’s manager Hideyuki Ohashi said, “I wish to have Nakajima get a 118-pound title shot either at the Japanese national belt or the OPBF crown—next year.”

Unbeaten lightweight, former amateur of 64-10, 30 stoppages, southpaw Katsuya Yasuda (7-0, 4 KOs), 136.5, outpunched and outwitted Japan-based Venezuelan Omrri Bolivar (8-3, 3 KOs), 136.25, winning a unanimous nod (79-74, 78-74, 80-073) over eight.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions (with limited audience at the Korakuen Hall)

