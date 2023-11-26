By Ron Jackson

South Africa’s Kevin Lerena won the WBC interim bridgerweight title on a unanimous 12 round points decision against Senad Gashi who was more intent on pushing and fouling throughout at the Emperors Palace near Kempton Park on Saturday night.

In a battle of southpaws there was nothing in it through the first four rounds with Lerena possibly shading rounds three and four. However, Lerena (100kg) picked up the pace in the fourth round with Gashi (99.50kg) warned for a low blow by referee Michael Griffiths from Canada.

The 31-year-old Lerena began to dominate through rounds six, seven and eight scoring with his right hand jab, with Gashi only intent on fouling and pushing. Lerena remained in control in rounds nine ten and eleven with little coming back from the 33-year-old Gashi.

Round twelve was a big round for the South African in scoring a knockdown as Gashi was only intent on survival and was deducted a point by the referee and just before the bell

Judges Robert Verwijs and Thabo Spampool scored 118-109 and 117-110 and judge Namhla Tyluba handed in a way out card of 114-113.

Lerena improved his record 30-2, 14 KOs, and Gashi’s record dropped to 27-4, 26 KOs.

UNDERCARD

South African junior middleweight champion Shervantaigh Koopman (69.85kg) was most impressive in scoring a one-sided eight round unanimous points decision against Cristiano Ndombassi (69.70kg). Koopman improved his record to 13-0, 9 KOs and Ndombassi’s record dropped to 13-8, 10 KOs.

Featherweight: Carl van Blerk Draw 4 Justin Mostert.

Light heavyweight: Bonginkosi Nhlapho Draw 4 Michael Head.

Junior middleweight: Darrin Roussouw W pts 6 Jami Webb.

Lightweight: Kaine Fourie W tko 4 Lusanda Komanisi (Time 1:19)

The tournament was presented by South Africa’s longest serving promoters Golden Gloves Promotions.