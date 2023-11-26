Bring on Canelo!
In a clash between undefeated super middleweights, WBC interim champion David “El Monstruo” Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs) stopped two-division champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade (32-1, 19 KOs) in six rounds on Saturday night at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
The quicker Andrade had success swarming Benavidez with rapid-fire punches. Benavidez, however, dropped Andrade hard in round four and continued to batter Andrade in rounds five and six. The bout was stopped after round six.
Canelo will never fight Benavidez after this. Never. Holy damn, what a beatdown. And Andrade fought hard, he didn’t dog it like Ergashev.
David, was too big, strong for Andrade, last 2 rounds the fight could have been stopped.
Courage effort by Andrade
Myself and Chris Mannix know nothing about boxing. That was an awesome display by Benavidez.
Keep in mind the name David Morrell. He badly wants to fight Benavidez too.
He’d better take his ten fights and go sit-down before he actually gets FED to the Monster.
Morel is a good boxer but he still too green for Benavides
It’s time for Canelo vs. Benavidez. Let’s see what decision Canelo has for the boxing world in 2024.
Get ready TEXAS because a boxing fire will occur during September/2024.
Hopefully it is Canelo next but if not, maybe Benavidez vs Charlo?
Still think Canelo beats Benavidez but it will be fun for the first 8 rounds or so until Canelo pulls away.
I have no doubt that Canelo will beat Benavidez. David just fought a shit fighter. Andrade for 15+ years the man never fought a champion let alone a top fighter until now and got exposed for the fraud he was. Andrade is ass juice. I can’t wait for the Canelo fight so the world can see Benavidez loose.
Young, hungry fighter. Canelo has to fight him now. If he thinks it will be as easy as you do, the fight will be made tomorrow. Here’s hoping.
Gratulation! Now it’s time for Canelo VS Benavidez!!! No more excuses!
Waooooo I never thought Benavides could ko Andrade
I think canelo is in trouble now
It was cool to see Benavides huging tyson
Because Tyson respect Mexican boxing
But we Mexicans have a bigger respect for the legendary iron man Mike Tyson
Now I want Benavides vs canelo for a classic war
Wasn’t it you that said Benavidez was Equatorian becouse he had funny hair and did not look Mexican? Yep it was you. I guess now he is Mexican enough….Can’t have it both ways.
Benavidez has hair like the great Salvador Sanchez
It is very hard for Canelo to avoid Benavidez. He knows he can’t, because that will be a big stain on his boxing legacy.
Hopefully, it won’t like GGG 1, here, right now, and then delay and delay
Impressive. He just walked him down. I don’t want to hear any more excuses. David has done his part, Saul. Now, you make this happen, Ginger bags. It’s all in you. Fight a true Mexican Warrior.
I’m looking forward to the Ecuadorian vs. Mexican matchup! I still think Canelo is too strong for Benavidez.
I predicted 7 rds, boo boo fought the wrong fight not that it would have mattered
I would love to see Bivol/Benavidez
Good for him.
Next up Canelo. .?…..
Good for him
Canelo will run like the bitch he is, Mexican monster will KTFO Chickenalo
I bought this card, because they actually gave us 4 good fights. I actually didn’t expect Andrade vs Benavidez to entertain as much as it did. Early, Andrade’s handspeed seemed to allow his fans to dream the upset was possible. However, the Benavidez boys can really take a punch. Seriously, how did Jose stand up to Charlo’s power?
As for David, I agree with everyone on this site…TIME FOR CANELO!!! I don’t care if the undercard is all toughman comp guys.
Wow! The Mexican Monster is on the prowl. Canelo, please give “your fans” the fight we deserve.
This murderous “no mas” beating was expected! I give booboo credit for lasting 6 rounds! Benavidez was just not the same bums booboo had in his undefeated record. Oh well, he got his biggest paycheck yet for christmas! He should just stick to fighting bums for a year or two and call it a day and retire. No one wanted to fight him before and now, with this performance, he’ll continue to be avoided.
anybody notice how quiet it was when Benavidez asked you guys wanna see Benavidez vs Canelo lol Benavide struggled with the akward Boob Boob but once he started throwing body shots it slowed down Boob Boob very fast so yea great job exposing the Boob now we are done listening to his nonsense yea lets see benavidez get his shot i got Canelo within 8 rounds Benavidez has zero defense and Benavide doesnt have the power of a Kovelev or Bivol so this hopefully wont be too disappointing
This boxing historian obviously doesn’t want to see the best fights. Canelos last fight was Charlo a 154lb fighter. Benevidez stopped Andrade. A former 154lber also but let’s get real. This is the fight that needs to happen. If Canelo wins so be it, but it’s the best fight for Canelo right now. Don’t see any lucrative fights for Canelo unless you think Crawford should move up three weight classes
Benavidez took a quantum leap in disposing of Andrade the way he did tonight. I admittedly thought Boo Boo was going to pull off the upset and outbox El Monstro being Plant gave him fits for the first half of their fight earlier this year. Just shows Benavidez is truly getting better with each fight. It’s just going to get more difficult for Canelo when he actually does fight Benavidez the longer he waits to fight him. Benavidez is way too strong, fast, powerful, hungry, and too much of everything for Canelo at this point. I don’t see Canelo taking the fight with El Monstro until he absolutely has to because it’s just too risky for him. Until then, I’ll gladly watch El Monstro continue to clean out the super middleweight division and even go up to light heavyweight. Who wouldn’t want to see a Benavidez-Beterbiev fight? That’s a great fight, IMO!.
David is a savage. I have never been a fan of Andrade but damn that man showed he has a huge heart and a very good chin. He has won my respect 100%❤
Frankly, this fight was easy to call. Benavidez the bigger man, stronger puncher, and had faced better opposition. I didn’t recognize any of the fighters that Andrade had beaten to build his undefeated record, and at 35, his best days are behind him. An impressive win by Benavidez. He does get hit with shots however, and this would not bode well against Canelo, who gets the kind of power and leverage on this shots like no other person Benavidez has ever fought. Canelo also one of the smartest fighters.
I give Andrade lots of credit, he stayed in there, gave what he could and didn’t back down. He definitely did not lose anything and will be back. Let’s see what’s next in 168? Wouldn’t be holding my breath for an immediate fight between canelo and benavidez.
The Ecuadorian had trouble with Andrade for two rounds, but then figured out the awkward southpaw, whose family hails from Cape Verde. I sat in the arena and told everyone around me that Benavidez should throw straight right leads, which he started doing with great success.
Overall, this fight card was enjoyable to watch, primarily because earlier Katie Taylor won her match in Dublin, regaining her belts.
Can someone please tell me why there were no ring girls? Everyone in the arena was losing track of the rounds. First boxing show I had ever been to with no ring girls. Unbelievable!
Let’s not kid ourselves, Andrade wasn’t knocking out Jr Middle or Middleweights, and the idiot was naive enough and so self delusional he thought he could hang in there with Benavidez! Then he complains after his beatdown, “he was just bigger than me…” DUH? No shit “tough guy.” Go back down to middleweight and fight some more tomato cans, kiddo, because right now, there are 20 Super Middle weights who can kick your ass too!