Bring on Canelo!

In a clash between undefeated super middleweights, WBC interim champion David “El Monstruo” Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs) stopped two-division champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade (32-1, 19 KOs) in six rounds on Saturday night at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The quicker Andrade had success swarming Benavidez with rapid-fire punches. Benavidez, however, dropped Andrade hard in round four and continued to batter Andrade in rounds five and six. The bout was stopped after round six.