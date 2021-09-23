By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australia’s next world title hope, IBF #1 George “Ferocious” Kambosos Jr will be in action against undisputed lightweight world champion Teofimo Lopez on October 4 at the Madison Square Garden Theater and he’s confident he’ll dethrone Lopez. “I’m going to beat this guy by any means necessary,” Kambosos told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“It’s been a long time coming, and I don’t see any way he can beat me. They talk about certain aspects of his game, but my game is better all around.

“I don’t think he deserves to be a champion. He takes it for granted. He laps it up too much, wants to show off too much. He’s not a true champ and the fans see that. A lot of fans see his fakeness.

“He needs a big wake-up call, he needs to be humbled, and I’m coming to do that.”