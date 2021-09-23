By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Australia’s next world title hope, IBF #1 George “Ferocious” Kambosos Jr will be in action against undisputed lightweight world champion Teofimo Lopez on October 4 at the Madison Square Garden Theater and he’s confident he’ll dethrone Lopez. “I’m going to beat this guy by any means necessary,” Kambosos told the Sydney Morning Herald.
“It’s been a long time coming, and I don’t see any way he can beat me. They talk about certain aspects of his game, but my game is better all around.
“I don’t think he deserves to be a champion. He takes it for granted. He laps it up too much, wants to show off too much. He’s not a true champ and the fans see that. A lot of fans see his fakeness.
“He needs a big wake-up call, he needs to be humbled, and I’m coming to do that.”
George Kambosos, Teofimo beat someone considered unbeatable, and as far as I can see will be too strong and and too quick for your style. You get hit a lot and after seeing your last fight you need to improve your defence a great deal
– Anyone who beat Vasyl Lomachenko for the belts is a champion. Flat out.
Why would they put this fight during Monday Night Football? Why? Because Ryan Kavanaugh’s is that toons Trumpies buddy and co-owner of triller.smh
I’m rooting for Kambosos. Teofimo may be good but he’s a really rather unlikable guy, and he has yet to fully prove himself beyond a close decision over Loma.
Johnathon, you are being too kind by labeling teofimo unlikable . Sr and jr are the most wishy washy duals in boxing followed closely by the Charlo bros.