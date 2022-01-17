January 17, 2022
Boxing News

Kambosos-Haney trade barbs on Twitter

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney and the undisputed WBA, IBF, WBO, WBC (franchise) lightweight champion George “Ferocious” Kambosos have exchanged blows on Twitter blaming each other that no progress has been made for a Kambosos vs. Haney bout to be held in Australia in 2022.

  • If the fight takes place in Australia, I see Kambosos winning a close but unanimous decision (115-113, 115-114, 115-114).

    • Jody, Can that score be possible? In a 10-9 scoring round, 115 means that George wins 7 rounds (out of 12) so the most Haney can get is 113.
      To get a 115-114 score that means you have a 10-10 round. I doubt WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO will allow that.

  • HEARNS PUT AN OFFER ON THE TABLE… EVERYBODY KNOWS KAMBOSOS WANTS THE FIGHT AT HOME… SOUNDS TO ME LIKE HEARNS IS THE PROBLEM… KAMBOSOS SAID THEY HAVE A STADIUM THERE WAITING… SO HEARNS GET OFF YOUR BUTT GET UP THE MONEY AND LET THESE TWO FIGHT!!!

    • >