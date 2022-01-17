Kambosos-Haney trade barbs on Twitter By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney and the undisputed WBA, IBF, WBO, WBC (franchise) lightweight champion George “Ferocious” Kambosos have exchanged blows on Twitter blaming each other that no progress has been made for a Kambosos vs. Haney bout to be held in Australia in 2022. Fight Week Téllez Giron ready for Melendez.

