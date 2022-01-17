Another sparse boxing weekend with just one major event on the schedule.
Saturday, January 22
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, NJ
Rarely seen WBC featherweight world champion Gary Russell Jr. defends his world title against WBC mandatory challenger Mark Magsayo headlining a good tripleheader on Showtime Championship Boxing.
The telecast also features a 12-round rematch between super lightweight contenders Subriel Matías and Petros Ananyan in the co-main event, plus featherweights Tugstsogt Nyambayar and Vic Pasillas squaring-off in the 10-round telecast opener.
Gary Russell makes Keith Thurman look like Buck Smith
Maybe a slight exaggeration here, but that is hilarious…
I remember I believe it was ESPN tried to build Smith into a legit contender I believe he fought out of Tulsa Ok
Oh yeah, Gary Russell still fights…Easy to forget when you only fight once a year needing extra money in the checkbook.
Should be good target practice for Russell
I am going to this event at The Borgata in Atlantic City. First live fights that I have seen in a long time. Rooting for Magsayo, nothing against Mr. Gary Russel, Jr.
Enjoy your time at the fights!
Thank you, sir. I will have a full report the next day.