January 17, 2022
Boxing News

Fight Week

Another sparse boxing weekend with just one major event on the schedule.

Saturday, January 22
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, NJ

Rarely seen WBC featherweight world champion Gary Russell Jr. defends his world title against WBC mandatory challenger Mark Magsayo headlining a good tripleheader on Showtime Championship Boxing.

The telecast also features a 12-round rematch between super lightweight contenders Subriel Matías and Petros Ananyan in the co-main event, plus featherweights Tugstsogt Nyambayar and Vic Pasillas squaring-off in the 10-round telecast opener.

Kambosos-Haney trade barbs on Twitter

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Oh yeah, Gary Russell still fights…Easy to forget when you only fight once a year needing extra money in the checkbook.

    Reply

  • I am going to this event at The Borgata in Atlantic City. First live fights that I have seen in a long time. Rooting for Magsayo, nothing against Mr. Gary Russel, Jr.

    Reply
    • >