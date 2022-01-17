Another sparse boxing weekend with just one major event on the schedule.

Saturday, January 22

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, NJ

Rarely seen WBC featherweight world champion Gary Russell Jr. defends his world title against WBC mandatory challenger Mark Magsayo headlining a good tripleheader on Showtime Championship Boxing.

The telecast also features a 12-round rematch between super lightweight contenders Subriel Matías and Petros Ananyan in the co-main event, plus featherweights Tugstsogt Nyambayar and Vic Pasillas squaring-off in the 10-round telecast opener.