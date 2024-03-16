Kalajdzic vence a Barrera en Florida El peso semipesado número 12 de la AMB, Radivoje ‘Hot Rod’ Kalajdzic (29-2, 21 KOs) anotó un brutal nocaut en el décimo asalto sobre el ex retador al título de 42 años Sullivan Barrera (22-5, 14 KOs) el miércoles por la noche en Whitesands en el Centro de eventos en Plant City, Florida. Kalajdzic cerró el ojo derecho de Barrera con un puñetazo desde el principio. Kalajdzic derribó a Barrera en el tercer asalto. Una ráfaga de golpes en el último asalto puso a Barrera en el suelo para el conteo. Eran las 2:31. Kalajdzic retuvo su título continental de Norteamérica de la AMB. Resultados desde Nueva York Se anuncian las peleas preliminares de Loma-Kambosos Like this: Like Loading...

