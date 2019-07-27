Ring legend Julio Cesar Chavez has reported on social media that he was robbed at gunpoint in Mexico City by two thugs on a motorcycle.

Julio Cesar Chavez: “I’ve just been the victim of a robbery, putting a gun to my head, taking my watch and my chain and from Jorge his watch. There is no doubt that life can be lost in a second. We have to weep about the danger in Mexico City and beware of the motorcycles that go around it.

“I want to clarify that not all motorcyclists are criminals, but it’s important to be aware of the motorcycles on which there are two people riding because most of the time they are the ones who assault people. There are good people in Mexico.”