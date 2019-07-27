Ring legend Julio Cesar Chavez has reported on social media that he was robbed at gunpoint in Mexico City by two thugs on a motorcycle.
Julio Cesar Chavez: “I’ve just been the victim of a robbery, putting a gun to my head, taking my watch and my chain and from Jorge his watch. There is no doubt that life can be lost in a second. We have to weep about the danger in Mexico City and beware of the motorcycles that go around it.
“I want to clarify that not all motorcyclists are criminals, but it’s important to be aware of the motorcycles on which there are two people riding because most of the time they are the ones who assault people. There are good people in Mexico.”
they definitely just wanted their $65 back after Chavez’s son’s performance against Canelo
LOL ..Great line
Laughing at a misfortune. Clearly an adult-adolescent.
Lighten up, Frances.
CB, that was a great post. I love this.
Lets hope some karma comes their way soon.
“There are good people in Mexico.”
Yeah, I’m sure all 50 mil are upset.
Thank God he made it with a lot of boxers being murdered in robberies.
There are 175 Million people in Mexico and the stats indicate that there are 150K that are good people.
I think what he needs to understand is that it’s not wise to be out there with chains and watches that look to be valuable.