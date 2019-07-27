Boxing returned to the Miccosukee Indian Gaming Resort in Miami, Florida on Friday night with M&R Promotions again promoting. This was their third installment of the series title “Fight Night III” following up the March 22nd and May 24h sold out events.

Unbeaten highly world-ranked bantamweight Melvin “Melo” Lopez (21-0, 12 KOs) of Nicaragua (now based in Miami) continued his climb toward a world title opportunity by impressively knocking out veteran Lucas Rafael Baez (38-19-5, 19 KOs) of Argentina in the first. Lopez like his last few fights came out very aggressive. He attacked the body immediately and one of the blows dropped Baez for the full ten count. Lopez is managed by WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez).

Hometown welterweight favorite Harold “King” Calderon (21-0, 14 KOs) easily stopped Diego Vincente Perez (13-8-1, 11 KOs) of Argentina in the first round.

Rounding out the undercard, Josec “Escorpion” Ruiz (19-2-3, 13 KOs) of Honduras stopped former world title challenger Daulis Prescott(32-12, 24 KOs) of Colombia in round 5 to win the vacant NBA lightweight fight. A steady body attack by Ruiz led to the TKO victory in the end.

Local favorite John D. Martinez (11-2, 9 KOs) was upset and stopped in round six by Gilberto “Yoruba” Dos Santos (15-10, 11 KOs) of Brazil. In what seemed like the theme of the night body punches had Martinez down multiple times in the fight. Dos Santos won the super welterweight NBA title with the win.

Local favorite Armando “Gentleman” Alvarez (20-2, 12 KOs) unanimously decisioned Gabriel F. “Chilo” Punalef (24-9-5, 9 KOs) of Argentina in an eight round super welterweight bout official scores were 80-71 and 80-72 2x, all for Alvarez.

Alexei “Hurricane” Collado (24-2, 21 KOs) of Miami by way of Cuba defeated Ramon “Tito Cirujano” Esperanza (22-18-1, 8 KOs) of Paraguay by fourth round disqualification.

Mike “Magic” Plania (20-1, 11 KOs) of the Philippines unanimously decisioned Matias Arraigada in a six round featherweight bout.

Hector Perez (5-2-2, 2 KOs) KO’d debuting Patrick “Semtex” O’Reilly (0-1, 0 KOs) at 1:23 of round one in a scheduled four round cruiserweight fight.