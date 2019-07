WBC Latino welterweight champion Mauricio “Trompas” Pintor (22-3-1, 14 KOs) scored a second round TKO over late sub Miguel Martinez (15-3-1, 10 KOs) on Friday night at the Blackberry Auditorium in Mexico City. Pintor, the nephew of Boxing Hall of Famer Lupe Pintor, rocked Martinez in round two and referee Lupe Garcia very quickly waved it off. Time was 1:22.