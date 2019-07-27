Former IBF minimum world champion Carlos Licona (15-1, 2 KOs) won a workmanlike unanimous decision over Noel Arambulet (17-5-2, 10 KOs) of Venezuela over 12 rounds Friday night winning the vacant WBC Fecarbox flyweight title. The official scores were 116-112 and 117-111 twice. Strong effort by Arambulet who came to win. The fight took place at the Domo del Parque San Rafael in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

It was the first fight for Licona since losing his world title to Dee Jay Kriel this past February. He had just won the title a few months earlier in a hard fought split decision victory over Mark Anthony Barriga that took place in a fairly empty Staples Center after The Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder thriller.

Noel Arambulet is the son of two-time WBA minimumweight champion Noel “El Verdugo” Arambulet.