By Robert Coster

Photos: Martin Avila Maria

Alberto Puello 140 vs. Jonathan Alonso 140

(WBA interim super lightweight title)



Hector Luis Garcia 125 vs. Anvar Yunusov 124

(WBA Fedelatin featherweight title

Jackson Marinez 135 vs. Kenin Betamcourt 135

(WBA Fedelatin lightweight title

William Encarnacion 122 vs. Giovanny Gutierrez 122

(WBA Fedecaribe super bantamweight title

Abigail Soto 230 vs. Cristian Galvez 228

(WBA Fedecaribe heavyweight title)

Francis Fortunato 126 vs. Edinson Torres 125

(WBA Fedecentro featherweight title)

Byron Medina 152 vs. Ivan Matute 157

Luis Salazar139 vs. Bernardo Lebron 138

Jesus Cuadro 132 vs. Luis Rosa 135

Promotor: Shuan Boxing Promotion

Venue: Teo Cruz Coliseum, Santo Domingo

TV: Channel 33, Channel 31 (Claro)



–

