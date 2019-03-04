Boxeo Telemundo Ford strolls into their third straight week of boxing this Friday with a rematch between two world-ranked light flyweight contenders. WBC #13 Saul “Baby” Juarez (24-9-2, 13 KOs) of Mexico City faces crosstown rival WBC #7 Mario “Mayonesas” Andrade (14-7-6, 4 KOs) over ten rounds for the WBC Latino light flyweight title. They battled to a ten round draw last summer. The card takes place at the Deportivo Trabajadores del Metro in Mexico City.

Saul “Baby” Juarez is coming off a courageous world title effort in Tokyo, Japan this past December, dropping a spirited unanimous decision to Japanese star Ken Shiro(15-0 8 KO’s). Juarez, ended Shiro’s knockout streak heading into the contest, as the Japanese champion was 3-0 with 3 KO’s in his past title outings. “Baby” Juarez is motivated coming into Friday night, as he wants to become the first boxer in his family to become a world champion, a win on Friday night will put him in position to get another crack at the title.

Mario “Mayonesas” Andrade of Pachuca Hidalgo, Mexico is 7-1-1 in his last 9 outings, having earned the WBC Latino title during this stretch. “Mayonesas” was disappointed in the judges’ decision in the first fight and wants to settle the score with a clear victory this Friday night.

Also minimumweight Julian “El Niño Artillero” Yedras (24-4) squares off against Giovani”El Coloradito” Garcia (6-3) over six rounds. Yedras looks to pick up a win after dropping his last three bouts, while Garcia looks to continue his winning ways, coming off an upset win of Rene Santiago last December on Telemundo.

Rising light flyweight prospect Adrian “Gatito” Curiel (11-1) faces Sergio Mejia (6-3) in a 6 round contest.

The special attraction bout features a pair of undefeated middleweights, Kevin Salgado (7-0 4 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico battles Jose Zain Palma (3-0) of Cuernavaca, Mexico over six rounds.

“Baby” Juarez vs “Mayonesas” Andrade will air live at 11:35EST on Telemundo