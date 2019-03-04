Undefeated super middleweight Ali Akhmedov (13-0, 10 KOs) and undefeated lightweight Mario ‘El Matador’ Ramos (7-0, 7 KOs), have been added to the upcoming ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ event on Sunday, March 24 at The Avalon in Hollywood, CA. Akhmedov will face Mike Guy, (9-3-1, 5 KOs) in a scheduled eight-round battle, while Ramos, (7-0, 7 KOs) clashes with Arnulfo ‘Fito’ Becerra, (7-1, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder. Additional bouts will be announced shortly.

The evening is headlined by an eight-round junior middleweight clash between undefeated knockout artist Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk, (12-0, 12 KOs) and Cleotis ‘Mookie’ Pendarvis, (21-4-2, 9 KOs).