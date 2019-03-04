Multiple-division world champion Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero (34-6-1, 19 KOs) returns to the ring to battle Hevinson Herrera (24-16-1, 18 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight bout, while former featherweight world champion Jesus Cuellar (28-3, 21 KOs) duels Carlos Padilla (16-9-1, 10 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight bout to lead a packed undercard on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The 15-bout event is headlined by WBC welterweight champion Shawn Porter making his first title defense in primetime on FOX against mandatory challenger Yordenis Ugas.

Televised prelims on FS1 feature undefeated bantamweight prospect Damien Vazquez against former world champion Juan Carlos Payano in an eight or 10-round attraction, while unbeaten welterweight prospect and 2016 Lithuanian Olympian Eimantas Stanionis will face once-beaten Sammy Figueroa in an eight rounder.

In other undercard action, undefeated lightweight Rolando Romero (7-0, 6 KOs) meets Nicolas A. Velazquez (10-4, 3 KOs) in a four or six-round match that will be the TV swing bout on the FOX telecast and unbeaten featherweight Isaac Avelar (15-0, 10 KOs) clashes with Juan Antonio Lopez (12-5, 4 KOs) in a six or eight-round match that will be the TV swing bout on the FS1 prelims broadcast.

In other undercard bouts unbeaten super featherweight Viktor Slavinskyi (7-0-1, 4 KOs) takes on Angel Morrell (11-11-2, 4 KOs) in a six-round match, super featherweight prospect Jose Perez (6-1, 2 KOs) battles Carlos Trevino (6-13-1, 1 KO) in a four-round bout, unbeaten super lightweight prospect Ruben Rodriguez (4-0, 2 KOs) meets Jeremiah De Los Santos, who will be making his pro debut in the four-round bout.

Rounding out the action is unbeaten super lightweight prospect Justin Cardona dueling Phillip Bounds in a four-round affair, plus a pair of lightweights will be making their pro debuts as David Gomez battles George Carranza in a four-round fight and Gabriel Muratalla steps in for a four-round lightweight fight against Bryann Perez.