Joyce-Parker el 24 de septiembre por ESPN+ ESPN+ transmitirá el choque de peso pesado entre los principales contendientes Joe Joyce (14-0, 13 KOs) y Joseph Parker (30-2, 21 KOs) el 24 de septiembre desde el AO Arena en Manchester, Inglaterra. La transmisión también presenta a la campeona femenina Amanda Serrano (42-2-1, 30 KOs), quien intentará unificar sus títulos de peso pluma de la OMB y el CMB contra la invicta campeona de la FIB Sarah Mahfoud (11-0, 3 KOs). Joyce-Parker se transmitirá en vivo en el Reino Unido en BT Sport Box Office. Dominique Francis sigue invicto tras triunfar en Colombia H. Fury vs. Hunter el 29 de octubre en Inglaterra Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

