ESPN+ transmitirá el choque de peso pesado entre los principales contendientes Joe Joyce (14-0, 13 KOs) y Joseph Parker (30-2, 21 KOs) el 24 de septiembre desde el AO Arena en Manchester, Inglaterra. La transmisión también presenta a la campeona femenina Amanda Serrano (42-2-1, 30 KOs), quien intentará unificar sus títulos de peso pluma de la OMB y el CMB contra la invicta campeona de la FIB Sarah Mahfoud (11-0, 3 KOs). Joyce-Parker se transmitirá en vivo en el Reino Unido en BT Sport Box Office.
