Could a showdown for the undisputed heavyweight championship between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury be in the works? “There is keenness from our side and Fury’s side to go straight into it,” promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports, “but we are both under contract for different fights. No negotiations have taken place. Negotiations can’t take place until we know if Wilder will step aside and if Pulev will step aside…
“As it stands now Joshua’s next fight is Pulev and Fury’s next fight is Wilder. Could a deal be struck for them to step aside? Absolutely. Would we be willing to entertain it? Absolutely. Right now the focus is on the contracts we have signed, and the winners to fight in spring 2021.”
Fury dominated Wilder in the first fight and destroyed Wilder in the rematch. Even tho Deontay has a rematch clause, a 3rd fight should happen AFTER a Fury vs Joshua fight. Anyone disagree?
In a fairy tale land of “things that should happen”, I agree 100% with you. However, in reality, there is a legal contract with Wilder and we will see what Deontay will do. Hey, if money talks, Wilder could ask for $500 million to step aside and retire for life now. Don’t think the greedy promoters would consider that price feasible. LOL
Yeah but you’re speaking logically, from a fan’s perspective. How often does that type of logic prevail in boxing? I suspect wilder will be a big time fly in the ointment.
Technically, since the third fight between Fury and Wilder is a legal binding contract, Wilder has the full deck of cards in his hands at this point. Something tells me Wilder will not step aside and make Fury uphold his end of the bargain win or lose. Fury better not wait too long in trying to unify the titles. We know Fury’s past track record of imploding with haunting personal problems (ie, depression, substance abuse) even when he is on his “A” game in boxing. I am sure these promoters can blow smoke and give us foreplay in “make believe-fairy tale” matches, but it does not exist until the new contracts are made and the old ones are legally dissolved.