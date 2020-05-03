Could a showdown for the undisputed heavyweight championship between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury be in the works? “There is keenness from our side and Fury’s side to go straight into it,” promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports, “but we are both under contract for different fights. No negotiations have taken place. Negotiations can’t take place until we know if Wilder will step aside and if Pulev will step aside…

“As it stands now Joshua’s next fight is Pulev and Fury’s next fight is Wilder. Could a deal be struck for them to step aside? Absolutely. Would we be willing to entertain it? Absolutely. Right now the focus is on the contracts we have signed, and the winners to fight in spring 2021.”